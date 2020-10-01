WHO forecasts up to 9,000 new coronavirus cases per day in Ukraine

Ukraine will record 7-9 thousand new coronavirus cases per day by the end of the year.

Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

"In the coming months, we expect the number of cases to exceed 5,000 and reach 7,000 to 9,000 a day. In the same context, we also see an increasing number of cases in Europe," Head of the WHO Country Office in Ukraine Dr Jarno Habicht said in an interview.

According to him, an increase is observed in all countries as the disease has not been eradicated yet.

"In Ukraine, virus transmission in communities is still observed. We have not narrowed the transmission to cluster distribution [through social ties: family, school grade, employees of one department] which many European countries are nearing. Our researches show that only one person in four washes their hands regularly. We also see that every third person does not maintain physical distance when attending various events," the Head of the WHO Country Office in Ukraine said.

When asked about an increase in the number of coronavirus cases by the end of the year, Habicht said: "It is difficult to make an estimate. But if we start recording more than 9,000 cases a day in December, I will be concerned a little more," he summed up.

As reported, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine reached 213,028 as of October 1, including 4,069 new cases reported over the course of the past day.