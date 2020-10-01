Ukraine interested in further cooperation with China to fight coronavirus

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has stated that Ukraine is interested in further cooperation with China in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

"Ukraine is interested in further coordination with China in its efforts to combat the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. The issue of providing our citizens with a quality vaccine is becoming especially important," the Ukrainian president said in an interview with China’s Xinhua News Agency.

Zelenskyi stressed that Ukraine and China had cooperated effectively in the fight against COVID-19. He thanked China for the humanitarian assistance provided to Ukraine to combat the coronavirus, assistance in the air transportation of medical cargo, as well as the return of Ukrainian citizens home.

"Thousands of test systems, face masks, goggles, gloves and other personal protective equipment were sent to Ukrainian hospitals at the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine this spring. It saved many Ukrainians," Zelenskyi said.

As of October 1, Ukraine recorded a total of 213,028 COVID-19 cases, including 4,069 cases confirmed over the previous day.