ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11996 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine Chuhuevo air crash
6 953 3

Ministry Of Defense Deciphers Black Boxes From An-26 Plane That Crashed In Kharkiv Region

Ministry Of Defense Deciphers Black Boxes From An-26 Plane That Crashed In Kharkiv Region

Specialists of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have deciphered the data from two black boxes from the An-26 turboprop plane that crashed in Kharkiv region.

Censor.NET reports citing RBC Ukraine

It was learned from several sources in law enforcement bodies.

As earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has withdrawn the two black boxes.

Read more: Ukraine to demand explanation from Iran on UIA plane downing

plane crash (177) Defense Ministry (1707) investigation (398) Kharkivshchyna (1976) black box (12)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 