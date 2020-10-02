Ministry Of Defense Deciphers Black Boxes From An-26 Plane That Crashed In Kharkiv Region
Specialists of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have deciphered the data from two black boxes from the An-26 turboprop plane that crashed in Kharkiv region.
Censor.NET reports citing RBC Ukraine.
It was learned from several sources in law enforcement bodies.
As earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has withdrawn the two black boxes.
