PM Shmyhal: Critical infrastructure facilities in Luhansk regions not damaged by fire

The critical infrastructure facilities in Luhansk regions have not been damaged by local massive fires.

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

"Rescuers managed to protect and save critical infrastructure: from military centers to gas stations. There is no significant damage," Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said within the framework of his working trip to Luhansk region on October 2, the Government portal informs.

According to the PM, 30 investigative teams are currently working at the facilities affected by the fires.

" We expect to find out next week preliminary sum of losses and to start reimbursing funds to people from the state reserve fund," Shmyhal added.

The PM noted that the International Committee of the Red Cross was involved in helping the affected population, and work with volunteers was organized.

Shmyhal stressed that the Government had approved the decision and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee proposals on the redistribution of funds for the purchase of 30 fire fighting vehicles for Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

As reported, 146 fires, which quickly spread to a large area due to hurricane wind, were recorded in Luhansk region on September 30. More than 30 fires are currently being put out.