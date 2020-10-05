Dobkin withdraws from Kharkiv mayoral election in favor of Kernes

Former Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, ex-MP Mykhailo Dobkin has withdrawn his candidacy for the post of Kharkiv mayor.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Today I have withdrawn my candidacy in favor of Hennadiy Kernes. He is recovering and will participate in the mayoral election. My mission has been accomplished. I wish him and his bloc victory in the election," Doblin wrote.

As reported, Dobkin announced on September 23 that he would run for Kharkiv mayor, although he had previously expressed his intention to run for Kyiv mayor.

Local elections in Ukraine will take place on October 25.