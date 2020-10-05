Daily number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine may reach 5,000 this week - Stepanov

The daily number of coronavirus patients in Ukraine this week may exceed 5,000, according to Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Now, with so many patients - more than 4,000 [per day] - the situation in our country is tense but not critical. But with the attitude we have to the rules, [...] I am sure that we will cross the 5,000 marks this week and it will continue to grow," Stepanov said at a briefing on Monday, October 5.

He stressed that medical workers are now "already overloaded." Since July, the number of patients with COVID-19 who are in hospitals at the same time has increased by five times. In particular, there were up to 3,500 such patients in hospitals in July, whereas as of October 5, there were 16,745 people in hospitals for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

At present, almost 37,000 beds have been allocated for the treatment of coronavirus disease in medical institutions, of which 30,000 can be used, while the rest are in reserve. In total, according to Stepanov, no more than 50,000 beds can be used in Ukrainian hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Some 230,236 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Ukraine as of October 5, including 3,774 new cases recorded on October 4.