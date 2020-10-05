Azerbaijan grateful to Ukraine for support of its territorial integrity - ambassador

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ukraine Elmira Akhundova has thanked the Ukrainian leadership for supporting the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Akhundova said this at a briefing on Monday, October 5.

"We are very pleased with statements by [Ukrainian Foreign Minister] Dmytro Kuleba about support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and that 'frozen conflicts' are not actually frozen, that they can explode at any moment. [...] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky also voiced his position. He said that Ukraine supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan just as Azerbaijan supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine. We are very pleased with the statements of the Ukrainian leadership. Thank you for this position," she said.

The diplomat said that during meetings held at the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and with Ukrainian deputies, almost everyone she spoke with supported the position of the Azerbaijani side in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the ambassador, now more and more politicians and leaders of different countries "indirectly recognize the right of Azerbaijan to protect its territorial integrity."

"This is not only Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, not only Ukraine, which unequivocally supports our territorial integrity, but also Hungary, Latvia and other European countries that recognize Azerbaijan's right to liberate its territories. These are new realities that are now part of the international everyday life, and I think that this is a political precedent that will be an inspiring example for all countries where there are frozen conflicts, and this will oblige international mediators and leaders of international organizations to be more sensitive and more clear and principled about such conflicts, " Akhundova said.

As was reported earlier, Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh on the morning of September 27, mutually accusing each other of shelling border areas and provoking violence. Both countries declared martial law and mobilization. The fighting has already resulted in military losses on both sides and numerous civilian casualties.

Ukraine called on the parties to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh not to stir up additional emotions and to settle the conflict in compliance with the principle of the territorial integrity of states.

The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh began in 1988. In 1994, after six years of war, the sides signed the Bishkek Protocol according to which Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a ceasefire. Nagorno-Karabakh proclaimed itself an independent "republic," but Azerbaijan did not recognize this, saying that the territory was occupied by Armenia.