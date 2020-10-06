Stepanov: There is no shortage of ventilators for patients with COVID-19

There is no shortage of ventilators for patients with COVID-19 in hospitals, new ventilators will be purchased for reference hospitals, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"To date, 372 ventilators out of almost 4,000 that are available are involved in the treatment of patients with COVID-19. The devices that we are purchasing today will go to reference hospitals, emergency rooms, children," he said on air during the "Svoboda Slova" (Freedom of Speech) program on Oct. 5 night.

Stepanov said that the Ministry of Health "does not have the task to write off funds from the treasury account as soon as possible."

"Funds for ventilators were indeed allocated in May, appropriate procedures were launched, contracts have already been signed, we are waiting for the delivery of ventilators," he said.

Stepanov reported that the task is "to buy modern equipment for 210 reference hospitals". Funds for these purchases were transferred in July.

"This will be modern equipment that will work effectively, we are talking about CT, angiographs, other equipment. Now the procurement procedure is underway, the proposals and corresponding delivery dates have already been disclosed. According to the terms of the agreement, funds are debited [from the treasury account], including after delivery. Therefore, there is nothing to talk about," he said.