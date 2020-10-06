Kuleba: There is no threat to visa-free travel, nor dispute with Europeans over anti-corruption bodies

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba claims that the positions of Ukraine and the European Union on the issue of anti-corruption bodies completely coincide. According to him, nothing threatens the visa-free regime.

Censor.NET reports citing BBC Ukraine.

"There is no dispute over anti-corruption bodies, nothing threatens the visa-free regime. There is an absolutely clear position of the president, of Ukraine as a state, we are interested in the existence of strong, independent, anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine," he said.

Kuleba added that during the entire existence of anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine, "there has not been a single year for the life of these bodies to be easy and calm."

Read more: Kuleba voices Ukraine's position on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

At the same time, according to the head of the Foreign Ministry, the positions of Ukraine and the European Union in the fight against corruption are "absolutely identical."