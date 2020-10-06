ENG
News
Kuleba: There is no threat to visa-free travel, nor dispute with Europeans over anti-corruption bodies

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba claims that the positions of Ukraine and the European Union on the issue of anti-corruption bodies completely coincide. According to him, nothing threatens the visa-free regime.

Censor.NET reports citing BBC Ukraine

"There is no dispute over anti-corruption bodies, nothing threatens the visa-free regime. There is an absolutely clear position of the president, of Ukraine as a state, we are interested in the existence of strong, independent, anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine," he said.

Kuleba added that during the entire existence of anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine, "there has not been a single year for the life of these bodies to be easy and calm."

At the same time, according to the head of the Foreign Ministry, the positions of Ukraine and the European Union in the fight against corruption are "absolutely identical."

