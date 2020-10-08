Draft State Budget For 2021 Contains No Fund To Fight Covid-19 – Razumkov

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, said that the draft state budget for 2021 does not envision any funds for a standalone Anti-Covid-19 Fund.

He noted that similar fund was established in spring 2020 as there were no funds envisioned to fight Covid-19 in the state budget for 2020.

On October 7, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 5,397 over October 6 to 244,734, and the number of deaths rose by 93 over October 6 to 4,690; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 13.6%, and the number of new lethal cases increased 20.8%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 8, there were 244,734 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,690 lethal cases; besides, 108,233 people had recovered.

During the day, 5,397 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,263 people recovered, 93 people died.

Therefore, on October 7, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (5,397 vs 2,263).