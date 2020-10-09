Health Ministry updates list of countries in ‘red’ and ‘green’ zones. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has released an updated list of countries in the "red" and "green" zones as of October 9, 2020.

Censor.NET reports citing Ministry's press service.

The list, available on the website of the Health Ministry, contains data on 194 World Health Organization (WHO) member states. It provides information on the number of active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in each country.

In particular, Ukraine has 143.4 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.

Thirty-five countries are currently in the "red zone", including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Israel, Spain, Montenegro, the Czech Republic, Moldova.

There is no data on COVID-19 rate for 15 countries.

The "green zone" includes, in particular, Romania, Hungary, Poland, Belarus, Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece, Egypt.

On October 9, Ukraine reported 250,538 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 5,804 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.

