Second Question In October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyi Concerns Free Economic Zone In Donbas

The second question on the poll announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi for the day of local elections, October 25, concerns the free economic zone in Donbas.

He announced this in a video message.

"Question number two: do you support the creation of a free economic zone in Donbas," he said.

In total, within the framework of the "poll", it is planned to ask the Ukrainians five questions.

The first of them is whether it is necessary to introduce life imprisonment for corruption on an, especially large scale.

The rest of the President has not yet announced, having planned to disclose one question every day.