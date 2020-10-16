Poll initiated by Zelenskyi to be conducted by NGO, patrons to pay for it - MP Kravchuk

The public opinion poll announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi on October 25 will be carried out by a public organization, which will be officially presented later, said Yevhenia Kravchuk, the deputy head of the Servant of the People faction.

"I think that in the near future this public organization will be officially announced. It will be some kind of public organization that will deal with this together with sociologists. As far as I know, an option is being considered in parallel to conduct an exit poll based on the answers of people in this survey, so that it could be made public immediately and checked against the official results," said Kravchuk on the air of Hromadske Radio.

She clarified that sponsors of the survey will undertake to fund.

"There are many philanthropists, not indifferent people, and these are not such large funds that will or have already been allocated for such a process. The initiator of this poll is politically responsible for this. I am sure that all these horror stories will be dispelled in the near future," the parliamentarian said.

"The funds will be of Ukrainian origin. This legal influence is not legally enshrined, but the decision will be made in parliament anyway. This poll will be confirmed by deputies or the president on a legal basis, who will submit the corresponding bill," added Kravchuk.