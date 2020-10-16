ENG
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
Health Ministry updates list of countries in ‘red’ and ‘green’ zones. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has released an updated list of countries in the "red" and "green" zones as of 16 October 2020.

The list, available on the website of the Health Ministry, contains data on 194 World Health Organization (WHO) member states. It provides information on the number of active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in each country.

In particular, Ukraine is in the "green zone", having 176.5 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.

Thirty-one countries are currently in the "red zone", including the Czech Republic, Israel, Montenegro, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Moldova, Armenia, the United States, Romania and others.

As indicated in the list, 150 countries are in the "green zone".

There is no data on COVID-19 rate for 13 countries.

As of October 16, Ukraine has reported 287,231 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 5,992 cases recorded over the past day.

