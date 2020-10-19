Verkhovna Rada not to consider draft State Budget for 2021 at upcoming session

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is not going to consider the draft State Budget for 2021 at tomorrow’s session.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Tomorrow we will have a plenary session, and it was planned that the draft budget would be considered at it. But in connection with the rather difficult situation, which also remains within the walls of the Verkhovna Rada ... the committee did not meet on Friday due to technical reasons and, according to the current legislation, the document we were to consider tomorrow is not ready. We will not be able to consider it at the plenary session because the MPs have not yet got acquainted with it, and the committee has not yet made a decision," he said.

The speaker noted that 60 Ukrainian MPs had contracted the coronavirus in the Verkhovna Rada, some of them remained in self-isolation because they had had contact with both voters and colleagues who had fallen ill.