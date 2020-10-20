Zelenskyi: We should introduce new philosophy – Ukraine as a country is ready for anything

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi in his statement to the Verkhovna Rada said that the approach to the construction of the country should be radically changed.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Undoubtedly, we will remember 2020 for a long time. It brought Ukraine a lot of troubles that we experienced together, namely, COVID-19, the downing of our plane in Iran, large forest wildfires, flooding in Western Ukraine, drought in the south, the plane crash with military pilots and cadets. We must draw the right conclusions and become stronger. Prevent threats in order not to overcome the consequences. We must introduce a new philosophy – the country that is ready for anything or is able to resist new threats as much as possible. This principle I want to present today, although it was not in my program," Zelenskyi said in his speech on Tuesday.