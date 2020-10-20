Zelenskyi Expects UAH 5 Billion To Come To 2021 State Budget From Legalization Of Gambling

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi expects UAH 5 billion to come to the 2021 state budget from the legalization of the gambling business.

As reported by Censor.NET.

He noted that thousands of rogue casinos have been closed across the country.

"Next year, with the first licenses, it should bring UAH 5 billion to the budget," the President said.

Zelenskyi added that the National Bank's discount rate has been reduced from 17% in April 2019 to 6%, the lowest rate in the history of Ukraine.

He said that mortgage loans at 10% or less are already available.

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada legalized gambling business.

On August 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed a law on the legalization of the gambling business.