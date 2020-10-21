US troops' redeployment to Eastern Europe tied to Russian threat, - Pentagon head

Pentagon chief Mark Esper links the need to strengthen the US military presence in Eastern Europe with the threat coming from Russia.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"We want to reduce the military presence only in Germany, not in Europe in general," Esper said.

Esper explained the US' decision to reduce its military presence in Germany by the need to redeploy the US contingent to Eastern Europe. According to him, these are the Baltic countries, Poland, Bulgaria, and Romania.

Read more: Zelenskyi comments on Biden’s possible victory in US presidential election

"We need to redeploy forces because we know the threats related to Russia that our allies face. We need to move our forces east," the official added.