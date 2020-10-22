Ukrainian president signs law on safety and quality of donor blood

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has signed the law "On Safety and Quality of Donor Blood and Blood Components," which should make a blood donation in Ukraine more transparent and accessible, the press service of the head of state has reported.

This document defines the principles of state policy on organizing the procurement, testing, processing, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of donor blood and its components, as well as the functioning of the blood system.

In addition, the law sets standards for the safety and quality of donor blood and its components in order to provide Ukrainians with equal access to quality and safe components of donor blood in the required quantity, as well as to ensure the safety and health of blood donors and blood components.

According to the report, the document adopts domestic legislation to the acquis of the European Union as part of the implementation of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

According to this law, an authorized body should be created in Ukraine for licensing the activities of blood system entities, monitoring their activities and collecting information related to serious adverse cases or reactions related to operations with donor blood and blood components.

In addition, the document envisages the creation of a national register of blood donors, as well as people who cannot be donors, and its integration into the eHealth system.

At the same time, it is possible to implement public-private partnership projects to attract investment and strengthen the material and resource potential of the blood system, as well as to open the sphere for the activities of private companies under state control over donor blood.

The parliament adopted the law "On Safety and Quality of Donor Blood and Blood Components" on September 30, 2020.

On October 7, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov signed the document and submitted it to the president for signature.