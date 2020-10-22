Ukraine's current local elections are generally problematic, 'dirty tricks' in big cities, merged territorial communities – National Police

The current election campaign in Ukraine is characterized by a large number of manipulations and violations of law, the police are ready to ensure law and order during local elections, remaining out of politics, Head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko has said.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Everyone reads the news, sees police statements and understands that these elections are, basically, 'problematic.' There are a lot of delinquencies, manipulations and speculations. It is needed to understand that the 'dirty tricks' are in big cities and merged territorial communities, there where the spheres of influence are strong, there the candidates are more powerful fighting for votes, and not always in an honest way. But the police are on the alert, we suppress and record such moments at once," Klymenko said in an exclusive blitz interview.

According to the National Police head, the police have already recorded more than 6,500 statements of violations related to the electoral process. "Almost 1,500 administrative protocols have been drawn up, and investigators have opened 508 criminal proceedings," Klymenko said.

He said that for the current election campaign, the most typical violations are bribery of voters, obstruction of the exercise of the right to vote, and a massive change of residence.

The head of the National Police said that the police will work only within their powers.

"No interference in the voting and vote-counting process. Only ensuring the protection of public safety and the safety of electoral documents," he said.

Klymenko also said that more than 1,500 territorial election commissions have already been taken under police protection. "In the elections, we will involve almost all personnel. Moreover, there will be added forces, namely, cadets of higher educational institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This is a huge amount of work: more than 30,000 territorial election commissions and precinct election commissions will be under police protection," he said.

According to the head of the National Police, special groups of explosives technicians and dog handlers will be created, since it is possible that there are reports of mining sites on the voting day on October 25.