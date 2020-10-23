New epidemic zoning from Oct 26: Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv in 'red' zone

The city of Kyiv and all regions of Ukraine are not ready to ease quarantine measures introduced to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to data provided by the Health Ministry on October 23.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"An extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response has been held today. From 00:00 on October 26 (Monday), a new epidemic zoning will begin to operate. Kyiv remains in the 'orange zone,'" wrote Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov on Facebook.

Such epidemic levels are set for 14 days.

