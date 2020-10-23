Health Ministry updates list of countries in ‘red’ and ‘green’ zones. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has released an updated list of countries in the "red" and "green" zones as of 23 October 2020.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The list, available on the website of the Health Ministry, contains data on 194 World Health Organization (WHO) member states. It provides information on the number of active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in each country.

In particular, Ukraine is in the "green zone", having 200.8 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.

Thirty-eight countries are currently in the "red zone", including Andorra, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Netherlands, Montenegro, France, Argentina, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Spain, Slovakia and others.

There is no data on COVID-19 rate for 13 countries.

As of October 23, Ukraine has reported 330,396 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 7,517cases recorded over the past day.