Results Of Zelenskyi’s Survey Will Be Published On Monday Evening – MP Kravchuk

Deputy chairperson of the Servant of the People party parliamentary faction, Yevheniya Kravchuk, said that results of the survey initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi will be published along with towards the evening of Monday.

Censor.NET reports citing RBC Ukraine

She said this on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV Channel.

As reported, the coordinator of the survey entitled 5 President’s Questions, Artem Haharin, says that the survey was conducted at a high level.

