Presidential poll on election day can be assessed as abuse of administrative resource - OPORA

From the point of view of international standards, the poll Five Questions of the President conducted on the day of local elections in Ukraine can be interpreted as an abuse of administrative resources, says Olha Aivazovska, chairperson of the board of Opora civic network.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"According to our estimates, after all, the norms of the Electoral Code legislation regarding the organization of the poll 'Five Questions of the President' were not violated, but all preparations for this poll took the form of a hidden pre-election campaign on the part of the president [...] And from the point of view of international standards, it also has a form of abuse of administrative resources," Aivazovska said at a press conference on Monday.

She said that the president has certain functions, powers and duties, and must adhere to the Constitution, and not implement "certain political techniques that were probably effective in mobilizing voters of this political party [Servant of the People], but inflicted great reputational damage directly on the idea of ​​democracy and trust in sociology as such."

Aivazovska said that it includes, in particular, the use of slogans, statements that are identical to those used by the political party Servant of the People in outdoor advertising and other campaign materials.