Government allocates almost UAH 2B for extra payments for police officers

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated almost UAH 2 billion for extra payments for police officers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The resolution on the allocation of funds has been posted on the Government portal.

In particular, a total of UAH 1.979 billion will be allocated from Ukraine’s COVID-19 Fund for additional payments for employees of the National Police during the quarantine period.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers supported amendments to paragraph 1 of the government’s resolution as of June 10, 2020, No.485, on additional payments from the special COVID-19 Fund for law enforcement officers of the Interior Ministry.