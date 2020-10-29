Rada's press service cancels decision to revoke accreditation of number of media outlets

The press service of the Verkhovna Rada Administration has canceled the decision to revoke the parliamentary accreditation of some mass media.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"This decision was cancelled, as it does not correspond to the principles of openness and balance," the press service said on the parliament website.

The press service apologized to the journalists "for an unfortunate mistake that occurred due to insufficient attention to monitoring work to cover the activities of the Verkhovna Rada."

As reported, the speaker of the parliament Dmytro Razumkov on Wednesday, October 28 instructed the press service of the Verkhovna Rada to reconsider the decision on the list of media outlets and the grounds for depriving journalists of accreditation.

Earlier it was reported that the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech agreed with the proposal of the press service to deprive representatives of 19 media outlets of accreditation in the Verkhovna Rada, which did not provide information about the coverage of the parliament's activities in their publication.