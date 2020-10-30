Ukraine’s Health Ministry updates list of countries in ‘red’ and ‘green’ zones. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has released an updated list of countries in the "red" and "green" zones as of October 30, 2020.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The list contains data on 194 states that are members of the World Health Organization (WHO). It provides information on the number of active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in each country.

In particular, Ukraine is in the "green zone", with 228.2 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.

The "red zone" includes 50 countries. Among them are Andorra, Belgium, Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Armenia, Slovenia, Spain, Montenegro, Poland, Italy, Hungary, etc.

There is no data on the incidence rate of COVID-19 for 12 countries.

Read more: Kyiv reports 741 new coronavirus cases

The "green zone" covers Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Israel, Serbia, Greece, Egypt and others.