Speaker Razumkov: Vertical of fight against corruption formed

All conditions for the effective fight against corruption have been created in Ukraine. The main thing now is that the relevant agencies should perform their functions.

"To date, the entire vertical of the fight against corruption has been formed. The main thing now is that its functions should be performed efficiently," Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov said in an interview.

According to Razumkov, the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation has done a lot of things, providing anti-corruption bodies with opportunities to work. In particular, the current convocation restored the article which provides liability for illegal enrichment, launched the work of the High Anti-Corruption Court, and so on.

Razumkov also mentioned that the Verkhovna Rada had ensured additional mechanisms for the electronic asset declaration system, making this process more transparent.

As reported, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov made a visit to Germany on October 29-30.