News
Constitutional Court's head does not appear for questioning on Monday – SBI

Head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Tupytsky did not appear for questioning at the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

"He was supposed to come at 09:30, but did not appear," the bureau's press service said.

As reported, Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened criminal proceedings against Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Tupytsky due to high treason and the illegal sale of a land plot in Crimea under Russian law.

