NACP stops checks at Ukravtodor, Energoatom, ARMA, Secretariat of Rada's Commissioner for Human Rights

Due to the decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) has stopped checking the organization of work to prevent and identify corruption in Ukravtodor, Energoatom, tender committee of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency of Ukraine (ARMA) and the Secretariat of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the press service of the NACP reports.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Thus, according to the decision of the Constitutional Court of October 27, 2020, No. 13-r/2020, the National Agency for Corruption Prevention is deprived of the right to conduct inspections of the organization of work to prevent and detect corruption.

It is noted that NACP stops carrying out these checks until the legislative regulation of this issue.

"This is another of the devastating consequences that the decision of the Constitutional Court inflicted on the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine. In these institutions, we had to check the conditions for the protection of whistleblowers, the preparation and implementation of anti-corruption programs and channels for reporting possible violations of the Law on Preventing Corruption," head of the NACP Oleksandr Novikov stressed.

Also, in addition, by the end of 2020, the Agency had to carry out scheduled inspections at the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre, the National Agency of Ukraine for Civil Service, and the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine.