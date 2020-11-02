Zelenskyi calls on Servant of the People MPs to back his proposals on Constitutional Court

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has called on MPs from the Servant of the People faction to unite and support his proposals to restore justice and legality in the country after the latest ruling of the Constitutional Court.

Censor.NET reports citing LIGA.net.

"History does not judge the winners. If I decide that the way to solve the crisis is possible only through the proposed law, it must be supported. If we find another, less conflicting way, there will be another solution. But so far I can say only one thing: the latest Constitutional Court ruling and the scandalous cancellation of fundamental laws are a direct and quick way to bloodshed. If we do not stop the chaos being created by the Constitutional Court for money, we will face confrontation in the streets. By the way, this response from society will be tough but fair. Are we ready to put the death of the country at stake? If not, then we jointly take responsibility and renew justice and legality," Zelenskyi said.

He noted that the "strange" behavior of Constitutional Court judges had put the country on the brink of disaster in a matter of hours: "Either the country will be plunged into bloody chaos again, or the state as a system of transparent rules and agreements will cease to exist, or we will finally become a really powerful political force and have our say, 'No! No to lies!'"

"Frankly speaking, today I personally and each of you will have a really decisive battle against everything that should go away, disappear, dissolve in history, something that should not prevent ordinary people from living in justice," Zelenskyi said, addressing Servant of the People MPs.

He did not rule out that there would be "attempts to tempt Servant of the People MPs with money, to offer them rich privileges" and added that "even some deputies from our faction will be breaking and seducing you."

At the same time, the head of state called on the Servant of the People faction to show its unity, to show itself as a "party that knows how to fight for its name and new policy."

"As a result of your decisions today, voting, we will make global decisions and try to reset the entire system, because the time of talks is over, the time of persuasion and softness is over. We need to make tough decisions on the Constitutional Court," Zelenskyi said.

He added that he addressed the deputies via audio, because there is no time to talk to everyone individually.

"Sometimes there are moments in life when you have to make a difficult but obligatory choice, when you can't sit somewhere behind your back or pretend that it doesn't concern me," Zelenskyi said.

He said that today there is "a fight not against the Constitutional Court, but for the image of Ukraine, for its reputation, for the irreversibility of really important changes, for not returning to yesterday."

On October 30, Zelenskyi tabled in the Verkhovna Rada the bill "On Renewal of Confidence in Constitutional Judiciary," which proposes to terminate the powers of judges of the Constitutional Court, declare its ruling on asset declarations "null and void" and repeal the relevant amendments the law "On Corruption Prevention."

In addition, it is envisaged that the powers of the composition of the Constitutional Court will be terminated from the date of entry into force of this law.

The explanatory note to the document states that it was drafted to ensure compliance with the constitutional order in Ukraine and to prevent the usurpation of power by judges of the Constitutional Court.

On October 27, the Constitutional Court declared unconstitutional Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine that provides for punishment for inaccurate declaration of assets. In particular, the article establishes liability in the form of a fine or imprisonment for the submission by subjects of declaration of deliberately inaccurate information in the asset declarations of persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local government.

On October 28, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) closed access to the unified state register of asset declarations in pursuance of a ruling of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. The NACP stated that Constitutional Court judges had made this decision in their own interests as the agency found signs of some of them declaring inaccurate information.

On October 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi held an urgent closed-door meeting of the National Security and Defense Council to determine measures for the immediate proper response of the state to new threats and challenges to national security and defense.