Mobile hospitals for COVID-19 patients in Ukraine may be deployed in three regions

Mobile hospitals for COVID-19 patients in Ukraine may be deployed in Kyiv city, Donetsk and Odesa regions, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As for mobile hospitals. Three locations have been determined: the city of Kyiv, Donetsk and Odesa regions. The local authorities have selected the sites where these hospitals can be located," the health minister said during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada.

Stepanov noted that the number of health workers who will work there is 1,200.

According to Stepanov, the required amount of funds and the list of equipment have already been determined. "Accordingly, funds are allocated, as relevant documents have been prepared for the allocation of these funds directly by the regions that will be engaged in the construction of these mobile hospitals, if necessary," he added.

As reported, 411,093 COVID-19 cases were laboratory confirmed in Ukraine as of November 3, including 8,899 cases recorded during the previous day.