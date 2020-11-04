ENG
Zelenskyi fires Trofimov from post of first dpty head of President's Office, appoints as external advisor

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi dismissed Serhiy Trofimov from the post of First Deputy Head of the President's Office.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"To dismiss Serhiy Volodymyrovych Trofimov from the post of the first deputy head of the President's Office of Ukraine in accordance with his statement," according to the presidential decree of November 4.

In another decree, Zelenskyi appointed Trofimov as his (external) advisor.

In the President's Office, Trofimov was responsible for regional policy.

