Stepanov Denying Imposition Of Curfew In Ukraine, Predicting Introduction Of "Weekend" Quarantine

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov denies that a curfew will be imposed in Ukraine and predicts the introduction of a "weekend" quarantine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

He announced this on the air of the Snidanok z 1+1 program.

"Yes, there will be no curfew. We are considering strengthening quarantine restrictions. I do not exclude that we will offer a "weekend" quarantine," said Stepanov.

He stressed that in order to introduce a curfew, the Verkhovna Rada must first introduce a state of emergency in the country, has approved the corresponding presidential decree.

Read more: Ukraine not going into second lockdown so far – PM Shmyhal

In turn, the President signs a decree on the introduction of a state of emergency on the proposal of the National Security and Defense Council or the Cabinet of Ministers.

There is no such a proposal now, according to Stepanov.

The minister stressed that the a "weekend" quarantine implies the introduction of more stringent restrictions on weekends.

In particular, a ban on the operation of shops and a restriction of the work of public catering establishments, which will be able to serve visitors only in the "take-away" mode, are possible.