Health Ministry To Recommend Ban On Operation Of Shopping And Leisure Centers On Weekends If ‘Weekend Quarantine’ Introduced

The Health Ministry intends to recommend the imposition of a ban on the operation of shopping leisure centres on Saturdays and Sundays if the ‘weekend quarantine’ is introduced.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing.

According to the minister, such quarantine will start at 12 a.m. on Saturdays and last until 12 a.m. on Mondays.

The operation of groceries, drug stores, public transport, filling stations and veterinary drugstores will be allowed.

Read more: Almost 67,000 people in Ukraine contracted COVID-19 last week - Stepanov

The Ukrainian council of shopping centres is calling on the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to abstain from a ban on the operation of shopping leisure centres over the active transmission of the coronavirus.

On November 8, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 8,687 over November 7 to 469,018, and the number of deaths rose by 115 over November 7 to 8,565; at the same time, the number of new cases fell by 7.6%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 16.7%.

According to the report, as at the morning of November 8, there were 469,018 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 8,565 lethal cases; besides, 209,143 people had recovered.

During the day, 8,687 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,277 people recovered, 115 people died.