Ukrainian clinics stop planned operations, switch to urgent cases treatment, patients with COVID-19 only - Liashko

Since Monday, Ukrainian clinics no longer take patients for planned operations, they switch to treating patients with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), said Viktor Liashko, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Since Monday, all planned hospitalizations have been banned, our hospitals accept only urgent patients and, exclusively, patients with coronavirus," he said at a briefing based on the results of conference call with the regions of Ukraine on Monday.

