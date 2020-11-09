ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
9031 visitors online
News Health Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
26 496 168
quarantine (1311) Viktor Liashko (51) covid-19 (1449) Covid-2019 (1378)

Ukrainian clinics stop planned operations, switch to urgent cases treatment, patients with COVID-19 only - Liashko

News Censor.NET Health

Ukrainian clinics stop planned operations, switch to urgent cases treatment, patients with COVID-19 only - Liashko

Since Monday, Ukrainian clinics no longer take patients for planned operations, they switch to treating patients with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), said Viktor Liashko, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax

"Since Monday, all planned hospitalizations have been banned, our hospitals accept only urgent patients and, exclusively, patients with coronavirus," he said at a briefing based on the results of conference call with the regions of Ukraine on Monday.

Read more: Weekend quarantine to help avoid tough lockdown – Zelenskyi

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 