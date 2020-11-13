Health Ministry expects from regions more prompt purchases to provide hospitals with oxygen

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine expects more prompt purchases from the regions to provide hospitals with oxygen for the needs of patients with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Deputy Minister of Health Svitlana Shatalova said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"In the regions, we still see the need for beds with oxygen. We are talking about both individual oxygen stations and oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders. On October 9, at suggestion of Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated Hr 570 million for these needs. A few days later, all funds were on accounts of local authorities, but today about 5% of these funds have been used. Almost all the funds are still in the accounts, although a month has passed," she said at a briefing on Friday. Shatalova called on local authorities and local governments "to pay maximum attention to the issue of the funds use and the provision of hospitals."

