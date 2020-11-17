Poroshenko calls for immediate return of criminal liability for false declaration

Fifth President of Ukraine, leader of European Solidarity faction Petro Poroshenko called for the immediate submission of bills on restoring liability for false information in electronic declarations to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The attack on the anti-corruption infrastructure, which was created by our team in the previous five years, definitely throws our country away from cooperation and from the movement to the European Union. It threatens the European choice of the 45-million state," Poroshenko said from the rostrum of the parliament.

He said that the situation around anti-corruption legislation aggravates the crisis in relations with the European Union and NATO and threatens Ukraine with the loss of a visa-free regime with the EU.

"Zelenskyi's maneuvers endanger the freedom of movement of Ukrainians around the world and the European Union. After all, it is the President's Office and, as it turns out, the mono-majority block the consideration of the bill, signed by most of the factions, including European Solidarity, to restore criminal liability for declaring false information," Poroshenko said.

"Today this issue is not brought up for consideration, because there are no votes of the Servant of the People and their satellites in this hall. We demand that the issue of restoring criminal liability for declaring false information to be brought up for consideration today. We are confident that with an effective vote we will confirm the European choice and keep our movement to Europe. And I ask all democratic factions to join this demand," Poroshenko said.

Read more: Zelenskyi congratulates Maia Sandu on victory in Moldova’s presidential election

As reported, on October 27, 2020, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine adopted a decision by which it recognized as unconstitutional a number of provisions of the law of Ukraine on the prevention of corruption and criminal liability for declaring false information. By its decision, the court summarizes that the legislator "did not comply with the principles of justice and proportionality as elements of the principle of the rule of law," and thus Article 366-1 (declaration of false information) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine contradicts Part 1 of Article 8 of the Constitution of Ukraine.

On October 29, Zelenskyi submitted to parliament a bill on restoring public confidence in constitutional jurisdiction, according to which the powers of the Constitutional Court, which adopted a decision on October 27, are terminated. The President proposes to recognize this decision of the Constitutional Court "insignificant (which does not create legal consequences) as adopted by the judges of the Constitutional Court in conditions of a real conflict of interests." In the bill, the head of state also proposed to return the wording of the law on the prevention of corruption and the Criminal Code, which were in force before the decision of the Constitutional Court of October 27.

A group of parliamentarians headed by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov registered in parliament a bill on the restoring of certain provisions of the law of Ukraine on the prevention of corruption and the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which had previously been recognized by the Constitutional Court of Ukraine as inconsistent with the Constitution of Ukraine.