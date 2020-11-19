COVAX to provide Ukraine with free COVID-19 vaccine for 20% of population - Viktor Liashko

COVAX, a global initiative aimed at working with vaccine manufacturers, has announced the allocation of free coronavirus vaccine to Ukraine for 20% of the population.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko wrote about this on Facebook.

"Today it became known that Ukraine, as one of the countries involved in the global COVAX mechanism, has the opportunity to receive coronavirus vaccines in the number of doses equal to 20% of the population, free of charge. This means that about 4 million Ukrainian citizens will be able to get the vaccine in the first half of 2021 due to financial support from international partners and governments of other countries," Liashko wrote.

He also noted that the global mechanism of COVAX includes a potential vaccine from the manufacturer Moderna (USA), the preliminary results of which indicated a 95% effectiveness in preventing the development of COVID-19.

"We set ourselves the task of ensuring the immunization of as many people as possible with tested, high-quality and safe vaccines in 2021, both through global initiatives and funds from the state budget of Ukraine," Liashko stressed.