Ukraine’s Health Ministry updates list of countries in ‘red’ and ‘green’ zones. LIST

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has released an updated list of countries in the "red" and "green" zones as of November 20, 2020.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The list is available on the website of the Health Ministry.

The list contains data on 194 states that are members of the World Health Organization (WHO). It provides information on the number of active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in each country.

In particular, Ukraine is in the "green zone", with 392.6 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.

Read more: Kyiv reports 1,391 new coronavirus cases

The "red zone" includes 44 countries. Among them are Sweden, Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Romania, Great Britain, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, etc.

There is no data on the incidence rate of COVID-19 for 12 countries.

