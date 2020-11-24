FTA between Ukraine, Israel to take effect on Jan 1, 2021 – Zelenskyi

The free trade area (FTA) between Ukraine and Israel will take effect on January 1, 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter

"This is a new level of relations between the countries and the 'green light' to the growth of Ukraine's exports, closer cooperation in the fields of high-tech, engineering, investment. Great news, Benjamin Netanyahu [Prime Minister of Israel]," he wrote on his Twitter on Tuesday.

