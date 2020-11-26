Finance Ministry successfully finalizes discussions with IMF on draft state budget 2021

The Ministry of Finance has successfully finalized discussions with the IMF on the main parameters of the draft state budget for the year 2021, the press service of the Ministry of Finance has reported.

Censor.NET reports citing Finance Ministry press service.

"The Ministry of Finance has successfully finalized discussions with the IMF on the main parameters of the draft state budget for the year 2021which was one of the main prerequisites for starting the first review of the IMF Stand-by Arrangement (SBA), setting up the mission date of the IMF European Department and receiving another tranche," the press service said.

According to the report, the main focus of the discussions was on developing a common vision of the main budget parameters within the current program between Ukraine and the IMF – the receipts, the expenditures and the deficit indicator.

The Ministry of Finance held daily consultations with the IMF's experts on the possibilities of financing the deficit and priority budget expenditures in 2021.

"In general, the budget 2021 parameters coincide with the estimates of the IMF's experts, which was important for the continuation of successful cooperation between Ukraine and the IMF," the ministry said.