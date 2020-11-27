Klitschko will ask not to close subway in case of complete lockdown

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko will ask not to stop public transport and subway in Kyiv if a complete lockdown is introduced across the country.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"If a lockdown is introduced, I will insist that subway and public transport should not be stopped in any case... Many people are involved in the functioning of the city, and we cannot halt the city completely... So I will maintain my position that public transport should not be stopped in any case," Klitschko said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

He noted that lockdown had been introduced in many countries but transport had not been stopped so that people could go to work.

As reported, the first results of the weekend quarantine, introduced on November 13, will be visible in a week, and then the Government will make a decision whether complete lockdown should be introduced.