Ukraine updates list of countries in ‘red’ and ‘green’ zones. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has released an updated list of countries in the "red" and "green" zones as of November 27, 2020.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The list contains data on 194 states that are members of the World Health Organization (WHO). It provides information on the number of active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in each country.

In particular, Ukraine is in the "green zone", with 451.8 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.

The "red zone" covers 38 countries, including Sweden, France, Spain, Italy, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic.

There is no data on the incidence rate of COVID-19 for 12 countries.

Read more: Six schools in Kyiv closed due to COVID-19 cases

The "green zone" includes the United Kingdom, Greece, Belgium, Germany, Latvia, Belarus and others.

As of November 27, Ukraine reported 693,407 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 16,218 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.