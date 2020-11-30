Verkhovna Rada may consider bill on all-Ukrainian referendum at tomorrow’s session

Tomorrow, on December 1, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine may consider the bill on democracy through an all-Ukrainian referendum. This was announced by First Vice-Speaker of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"I urge you to consider including this issue (bill № 3612 on democracy - 112 International.) in the agenda and without much discussion, as there are positive conclusions from both the Legal Department and the Main Expert Department. The bill is ready," Stefanchuk said.

It should be noted that this draft law is not on the agenda of the Council for a week yet.

As we reported earlier, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU) received a submission from 48 MPs that appealed against certain provisions of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, which introduced the weekend quarantine.

"On November 23, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine received a constitutional submission from 48 MPs of Ukraine regarding the compliance of the Constitution of Ukraine (constitutionality) with the provisions of subclause 17 of clause 10, clause 15 of the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers' decree No. 641 on the establishment of quarantine and the introduction of enhanced anti-epidemic measures in the territory with a widespread of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, dated July 22, 2020," reads the message.