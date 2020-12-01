Kyiv records highest daily number of coronavirus cases since pandemic began

Kyiv has confirmed 1,799 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 72,277, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Our city has registered 1,799 new coronavirus patients in the past day, which is a record high. Thirty-one cases were lethal. In total, 1,323 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 902 women aged 19-86 years; 63 girls aged between 11 months and 17 years; 791 men aged 19-91 years; 43 boys aged between three months and 17 years old. In addition, 63 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

Some 409 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. Since the start of the pandemic, 23,252 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported by Ukrinform, 12,498 new COVID-19 cases were laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine on December 1, bringing the total to 745,123.