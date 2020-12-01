Kyiv supports creating position of EU Special Representative for Crimea – Kuleba

Ukraine would like the European Union to introduce the position of a special representative for Crimea, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Anadolu Agency.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We would like to see the position of the EU Special Representative for Crimea to be introduced. Because these are the crises taking place not even in the vicinity of Europe, they are [also] happening in Europe, and they deserve special attention," Kuleba said in an interview with Anadolu Agency on Monday.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister said that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump did a lot for Crimea such as Pompeo Declaration in 2018.

"But at the same time, President-elect [Joe] Biden knows the story of Ukraine and its fight against the Russian aggression from the time he was the vice president under [former] President [Barack] Obama," he said.

Kuleba believes that U.S. President-elect Biden will behave quite toughly with the Russian Federation in connection with its aggression against Ukraine.

"He [Biden] will be pretty tough with Russia when it comes to its aggression against Ukraine. And we will have a comprehensive result-oriented dialogue with his administration on this issue. By the way, President Biden is the first American president in history who does not have to learn the Ukrainian file after being elected, because he already knows that file very well," he said.