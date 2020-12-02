Service sector should switch to Ukrainian language from Jan 16 – ombudsman

Ukrainian Language Ombudsman Taras Kremin has said the service sector should switch exclusively to the Ukrainian language from January 16, 2021.

Сensor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"In a supermarket and in an online store, in a cafe, a bank, at a gas station, in a pharmacy or a library, wherever you are – the service should be in Ukrainian. Only at the request of the client, his personal service may be carried out in another language," he wrote.

Kremin says that under Article 30 of the Law of Ukraine on ensuring the functioning of Ukrainian as an official language, all service providers, regardless of their form of ownership, are obliged to serve consumers and provide information about goods and services in Ukrainian.

In case of violation of their rights to receive information and services in Ukrainian, customers must contact the language ombudsman.