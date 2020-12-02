Rada Introduces Fine Worth UAH 23,800 For Selling E-Cigarettes To Minors From 2021
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has introduced a fine of UAH 23,800 for selling e-cigarettes to minors (children under 18) from 2021.
As reported by Censor.NET.
A total of 309 parliamentary members backed the respective bill 3628 on the whole, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision.
The law will take effect on January 1, 2021.
As reported, in 2012, the Verkhovna Rada banned smoking at restaurants, state institutions, and at bus stops.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password