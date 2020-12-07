Ukraine’s Commander-in-chief: There are up to 3,000 Russian military men in Donbas

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak stated that currently, there are up to 3,000 Russian career military men stay in Donbasю

Censor.NET reports citing Fakty.

"According to the intelligence, there are not more than 3,000. They are instructor-officers and officers who help the local commanders," Khomchak stated.

According to him, the most senior official among the Russian career military men, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is Major General of the Armed Forces of Russia Yakubov.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia deployed about 87,000 troops to the region that is bordering with Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the Main Directorate for International Cooperation and Verification of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant-General Leonid Holopatiuk.