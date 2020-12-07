ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11223 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine Occupied territories - Crimea and Donbas
8 039 43

Ukraine’s Commander-in-chief: There are up to 3,000 Russian military men in Donbas

Ukraine’s Commander-in-chief: There are up to 3,000 Russian military men in Donbas

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak stated that currently, there are up to 3,000 Russian career military men stay in Donbasю

Censor.NET reports citing Fakty

"According to the intelligence, there are not more than 3,000. They are instructor-officers and officers who help the local commanders," Khomchak stated.

According to him, the most senior official among the Russian career military men, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is Major General of the Armed Forces of Russia Yakubov.

Read more: Ceasefire observed in Donbas

Earlier, it was reported that Russia deployed about 87,000 troops to the region that is bordering with Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the Main Directorate for International Cooperation and Verification of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant-General Leonid Holopatiuk.

Russian Army (8877) Russia (11645) Donbas (4711) Russian mercenaries (192) Khomchak (14)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 